Ahead of Heropanti 2 release, Tiger Shroff to take a break & head to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been promoting their film Heropanti 2 day in and day out. From reality shows to press interactions, the trio have been massively busy as the film is all set to release this Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Tiger Shroff has decided to put promotions on hold and instead visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the actor has planned to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the week. The actor reportedly has a custom of visiting holy places before his films hit the screen. "Heropanti 2 is special to Tiger for more than one reason. It reunites him with his frequent collaborator, director Ahmed Khan. More importantly, it is the spiritual sequel to his 2014 debut film. Grateful for the journey he has had in Bollywood since Heropanti, Tiger is hopeful that the upcoming actioner — like its predecessor — will spin box-office magic," a source revealed to the portal.

Tiger is likely to head to Rajasthan on Tuesday. The source added, "This will be Tiger’s first visit to Ajmer Sharif. He has taken a day off from the whirlwind promotions to pay obeisance."

Heropanti 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet's Runway 34.

