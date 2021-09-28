Ahead of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday, her priceless PHOTOS with Taimur Ali Khan leave aunt Saba in awe

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and tomorrow, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu will be turning a year older. The cutie patootie is the apple of not just her parents' eyes but also of the entire family. And to make it special, Inaaya's aunt Saba Ali Khan dropped the most adorable video montage featuring the cutest clicks of her niece with nephew Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son Taimur and Inaaya share a lovely sibling bond and well, Saba seemed to be in awe of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a video in which she gave all a glimpse of the priceless photos of Taimur and Inaaya that she has got framed in her house. From Taimur and Inaaya's baby pictures together to them playing together at a park, Saba seems to have framed each of their special moments and well, she chose to treat fans with a glimpse of it just a day ahead of Inaaya's 4th birthday. Sharing it, she wrote, "MY Babies ..Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021."

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as Saba shared the video, fans began showering love on Inaaya and Taimur. A fan wrote, "Cuties Advance Happy birthday to Inni." Another wrote, "U love them so much." Another wrote, "Too cute god bless them all."

Ahead of Inaaya's 4th birthday, Soha also returned to Mumbai. She had shared adorable photos while travelling to Mumbai with Inaaya and they won hearts of Saba, Shweta Bachchan and Dia Mirza. Fans are waiting to see how little Inaaya celebrates her 4th birthday with her cousins Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan this year

Also Read|Soha Ali Khan gives us a glimpse of Inaaya's in flight entertainment; Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza love it