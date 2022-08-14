Ahead of Independence Day, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni holds Tricolour; PIC

The nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day tomorrow on August 15. The countrymen are immersed in the spirit of patriotism. And, our Bollywood celebrities are no different when it comes to celebrating Independence Day. Just a few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan joined 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement with his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam as they posed with the Tricolour. Now, keeping up with the trajectory, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has joined the movement.

Just a few hours ago, actress Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of her daughter Riddhima as she held the National Flag. While sharing the photo, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress wrote, "75 Years of INDIAN INDEPENDENCE Jai Hind #proudtobeindian". As soon as she posted the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Happy Independence Day Riddhima ji, VANDE MAATRAM". Another fan commented, "Very beautiful pic".

Check Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Production’s ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ which marked her comeback on the big screen. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles and was declared a hit at the box office. ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she was also a part of the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Junior.’

On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni did not take acting as a career like her brother Ranbir Kapoor but chose to be a jewellery designer. Despite having superstar parents and a family with rich filmy background, Riddhima chose a different career path for herself.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘my beauty’ as Brahmastra star shares picture from Italy trip with Ranbir Kapoor