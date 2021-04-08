Ahead of IPL 2021, Ranveer Singh smiles in a pic with Delhi Capitals' 'Champ' Ajinkya Rahane & wishes him luck

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a photo with Ajinkya Rahane, who will be playing with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 season. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor wished Ajinkya ahead of the new season of IPL.

Indian Cricket fans are all set to feel the rush and energy all over again as IPL 2021 is all set to kick off from tomorrow. Even Bollywood stars who love cricket cannot wait to root for their favourite teams. Amid this, , who is an avid follower of cricket, has shared a photo on social media with Delhi Capitals player Ajinkya Rahane as he extended his good wishes to him ahead of the new season of Indian Premier League 2021.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a post featuring him and Rahane posing together. With the photo, Ranveer wrote, "All the best for the tournament, Champ! @ajinkyarahane." The Gully Boy actor could be seen posing in a stadium with Ajinkya Rahane. Ranveer was seen clad in a red hoodie with black jeans while Rahane was seen sporting a white and red tee with matching bottom. The two stars posed together and beamed with joy on meeting each other.

As soon as Ranveer shared the photo, fans of the cricketer and the actor took to the comment section and showered love on the two. Ajinkya also shared a video of Ranveer on the field with him and wrote, "Jab simba aaya meri gully me tab ek cricketing shot to banta hai." To note, this is not the first time that Ranveer has rooted for an Indian cricketer. Whenever the cricketers perform well on the field, the Gully Boy star gives a shout out to them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty. He also is a part of '83 with Kabir Khan. Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by YRF and Maneesh Sharma.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh amps up his floral shirt, striped pants with metallic sneakers & nails his airport look; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×