Ahead of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii's release, a look at 7 actresses who played politicians on screen

Playing the lead in a political drama doesn't just require one to research real-life politicians but also to shed the glam avatar that an actor is used to donning onscreen. However, our leading ladies have never been shy from taking up a challenge like this and transforming themselves completely. For the current instance, we can take Kangana Ranaut who is all set to be seen as a real-life politician late J Jayalalithaa on-screen in Thalaivii. For her role, Kangana underwent a massive transformation and that impressed her fans who expressed it in the form of an overwhelming response to her film's trailer.

However, apart from Kangana, there have been several Bollywood leading ladies who have essayed the role of a politician in films and web shows. From in Raajneeti to Juhi Chawla in Gulaab Gang, ahead of Thalaivii's release, we've compiled a list of stars who managed to leave an impact with their roles on screen. So without further ado, check out the stars who turned politicians onscreen in Bollywood projects.

Lara Dutta- Bell Bottom

The most recent entrant in this list is Lara Dutta who essayed the role of Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom. The film's background story dated back to the '80s and Lara transformed herself completely with the help of her team. Her look remained the talk of the town till the release of the film last month. Even after the trailer launch, fans could not recognize that it was Lara who was seen as Indira Gandhi.

- Maharani (OTT)

Another actress who took it upon herself to play a politician from Bihar is Huma Qureshi in Maharani. While it is not a big-screen release but a web show, Huma took on the character of Rani Bharti who is the wife of Bihar CM. In a twist, the homemaker Rani is catapulted into the world of politics, and how she makes her own way is the story of Maharani. Reportedly, Huma's character is partly inspired by Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife. Huma didn't just nail the look but even the accent and performance. The show received a lot of love from audiences.

Richa Chadha - Madam Chief Minister

Another star who impressed audiences with her portrayal of a politician is Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister. In the 2021 release, Richa is seen as CM Tara Roopram Khan who enters the world of politics despite all obstacles. She portrays the role of a strong and determined Dalit leader who goes onto become the first woman CM of the largest State in the country, UP. Richa's short hair, de-glam look in the film was loved and her performance received critical acclaim as well.

Juhi Chawla - Gulaab Gang

Back in 2014, Juhi Chawla essayed the role of a conniving politician in starrer Gulaab Gang. The film marked Juhi's comeback to films and the trailer had impressed audiences. However, despite all its strengths, the film didn't manage to do well at the box office. However, performance by Juhi in a negative role was appreciated.

Katrina Kaif - Raajneeti

In the 2010 film Raajneeti, Katrina essayed the role of a politician. Katrina's character of Indu Pratap is married off into a political family, and after the death of her husband, she actively joins politics. For the first time, fans saw Katrina in a de-glam role on screen in Raajneeti and her performance in the political drama also won praise. The film also did well at the box office back in 2010.

- Satta

In 2003, Satta, a film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, featured Raveena Tandon in the role of a politician. Raveena's character in the film transforms from a regular working woman into the wife of an aspiring politician and eventually, herself a politician. In each of the phases, we see a different shade to her performance. The film did receive positive reviews from critics and Raveena's strong act as Anuradha left a lasting impression on audiences.

Suchitra Sen - Aandhi

Back in 1975, Aandhi starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen was a much talked about film. Suchitra Sen took on the role of Aarti Devi in the film, who ends up becoming an established politician amid the trouble in her marriage. It was alleged that Suchitra's role in the film was modelled on then PM Indira Gandhi and that allegation also led to resistance to the release of the film back in 1975, and even, a few months ban after its release. However, despite all, Suchitra's performance as Aarti Devi left an impact and the film received a great response.

