Ahead of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, bride to be’s sister Natasha arrives in Jaipur; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is set to break a million hearts soon as he is tying the knot with ladylove Katrina Kaif. While the lovebirds made sure to keep their relationship under the wraps, they have also made sure to maintain the privacy policy for their wedding as well. Needless to say, the preparations for Katrina and Vicky are going on on a large scale and the groom’s and bride’s respective family members are also gearing up for the big day.

While it was reported that the bride to be’s team had left for the wedding venue in Rajasthan, the new update is that Katrina's sister Natasha has also reached Jaipur now.