Ahead of Laxmmi Bomb release, Akshay Kumar starts shoot of Prithviraj in Mumbai: Reports

After celebrating his 53rd birthday and completing the shoot of Bell Bottom in the United Kingdom, is back in the bay. Soon after, the actor is back on the sets as he has kick-started the shoot of Prithviraj. That’s right! As soon as the nation was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed film, was one of the many films that was affected due to the lockdown. However, all’s well now as has finally resumed the shooting of the film on October 10 at a studio in Mumbai. .

As per reports, the first 15-day schedule will see Akshay Kumar shoot with co-star Sonu Sood, and soon, Manushi Chhillar, too, will join the sets. As for Sanjay Dutt, he will complete his portions post Diwali. Earlier, due to the Mumbai rains, the makers of the film had to dismantle the outdoor set of the film, which resembled 12th century palace in Dahisar. And post the rains and also when the lockdown was lifted, the director of the film, Mohalla Assi, started the groundwork of the film so that the film could go on floors in October.

Talking about the film, Prithviraj is based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, and the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen essaying the role of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness and OTT release in November 2020. Besides, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

