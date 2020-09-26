Ahead of NCB question, Shraddha Kapoor’s car seen at boyfriend Rohan Shreshta’s house: Report

According to the latest media reports, Shraddha Kapoor’s car was spotted leaving from boyfriend Rohan Shreshta’s house ahead of her NCB probe today. Read on.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is digging deeper into the Bollywood drug nexus and is carrying out investigations every day. Today, the agency has summoned three A-lister Bollywood actresses , , and Sara Ali Khan for interrogation. While Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house some time ago (10 am), Shraddha and Sara are scheduled to meet the NCB officials at 11 am today.

Ahead of Shraddha's NCB investigation, the actress's car was spotted leaving from her boyfriend's house. According to the latest reports in the Times of India, the paparazzi snapped Shraddha's car leaving her beau Rohan Shreshta’s residence. As per reports, Sara and Shraddha will be questioned about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sara made her Bollywood debut with Sushant in Kedarnath, Shraddha worked with Sushant in Chhichhore. Reports also suggest that Shraddha will be grilled about the ‘Chhichhore’ party that was arranged at Sushant's farmhouse.

It was alleged that drugs were consumed at the Chhichhore party, and thus Shraddha will be asked about the same. Apart from this, the Shraddha will also be questioned about her Whatsapp chat with Jaya Saha regarding 'drug procurement.'

On the other hand, reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan will be interrogated about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and her bond with the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty (who is in custody in the drug case). Sara will also be probed about the drug consumption allegations levelled against her.

Reportedly, 39 more names are under the scanner of NCB regarding the drug nexus, and 20 of them are from the Indian Television Industry.

