Ahead of Aishwarya Rai’s return to Cannes 2024; revisiting diva’s last year’s look that sparked hilarious meme fest on the Internet

The Festival de Cannes, one of the most prestigious and highly awaited international film festivals in the world, is just around the corner. The 77th edition of the festival will yet again witness renowned personalities from all over the world celebrating cinematic excellence.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a veteran who marks her global presence every year by walking the coveted red carpet of the film festival. While fans can’t wait to watch her again dazzling the event with her bewitching fashion choice, here we’re revisiting the actress’ look from last year that went on to spark a hilarious meme fest on the Internet.

Aishwarya Rai's iconic look from Cannes 2023

For Festival De Cannes 2023, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the third day of the fest was seen in a sparkling silver gown with a matching cape and a big black bow at the waist from the label Sophie Couture for the evening.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she completed her look with open hair and an alluring red shade on her lips. The actor had also shared photos of her look on the red carpet on her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

A quick look at the meme fest inspired by Aishwarya Rai's look

While fans had gone berserk over her stunning looks, a section of netizens found their obsession with her looks in the form of memes. While several users had compared her look to Jadoo, the alien from Bollywood’s beloved sci-fi film, Koi Mil Gaya, others drew a hilarious comparison of Aish’s look with that of a delivered ice cream package.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the hand-picked hilarious memes from last year before the diva’s return to the festival.

About Cannes De Festival 2024

The 77th Edition of Cannes Film Festival for the year 2024 is poised to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The screenings of a wide range of films selected in various segments will happen during this time period.

As per the official website of the festival, exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be available to watch on France Télévisions in France. It will be broadcast internationally by Brut. It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the festival as well as the official website.

