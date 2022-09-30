Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, special 4-day film festival announced; Shweta shares post

Meanwhile, Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared the poster of 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning' on her Instagram account. The post garnered the attention of her daughter and Big B’s niece Navya Nanda who dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

To mark the momentous occasion of the 80th birthday of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan , Film Heritage Foundation on Friday announced a film festival titled 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning', as a part of which movies featuring the megastar will be screened in 17 cities across the country. The not-for-profit organization founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has meticulously curated a bespoke collection of eleven blockbuster films that gave birth to one of the biggest superstars of the nation. The four-day event will open on October 8 and close on October 11, the star's birthday.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his Instagram and penned a sweet note for Big B. He wrote, “The man who shaped our childhood. He personified the angst of Salim Javed, Yash Chopra, the every man of Hrishikesh Mukherji, the man from the street, the orphan, the unemployed sarcasm laden young man who gave up on god and embraced the anti-hero. He shaped our childhood; he taught us to rebel. And now you can see all those films restored for the big screen again .. thank you Film heritage foundation and Shivendra singh Dungarpur for giving us back our hero.”

Amitabh Bachchan said he never thought he would see a day that all these films from his early career would be back on the big screen.

"It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work, but the work of my directors, fellow actors and technicians of the time who made these films possible. "It brings back an era that is gone, but not forgotten. This is why saving India's film heritage is so important. I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen," the 79-year-old actor said in a statement.

According to the press release issued by Film Heritage Foundation, audiences across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Raipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Indore, and Bachchan's hometown Prayagraj will get to see some of superstar's landmark films in cinema halls.

Films to be screened as part of the festival are Don, Kaala Patthar, and Kaalia, in partnership with leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan, Deewar, Mili, Satte Pe Satta, and Chupke Chupke.

