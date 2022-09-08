Ahead of Brahmastra release, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release tomorrow, and ahead of the release, director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Ranbir and Ayan making their way through the crowd. Ranbir was also seen waving at his fans and interacting with them at Lalbaug.

The pictures show Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a blue ethnic kurta, while Ayan Mukerji opted for an orange kurta pajama. One of the pictures shows excited fans peeking over the barricade, excited to see Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir happily obliged, and showed great enthusiasm to meet his fans as he made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja. Another picture shows Ranbir bowing to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings. Looks like Ranbir also bumped into Sonu Sood at Lalbaugcha Raja, and the two can be seen interacting with each other in one of the pictures.