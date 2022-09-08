Ahead of Brahmastra release, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings; PICS

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers ahead of the film’s release.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:23 PM IST  |  985
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release tomorrow, and ahead of the release, director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Ranbir and Ayan making their way through the crowd. Ranbir was also seen waving at his fans and interacting with them at Lalbaug.

The pictures show Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a blue ethnic kurta, while Ayan Mukerji opted for an orange kurta pajama. One of the pictures shows excited fans peeking over the barricade, excited to see Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir happily obliged, and showed great enthusiasm to meet his fans as he made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja. Another picture shows Ranbir bowing to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings. Looks like Ranbir also bumped into Sonu Sood at Lalbaugcha Raja, and the two can be seen interacting with each other in one of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Ayan and Ranbir posed together for a few pictures as well. Take a look at them below!

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji recently shared a promo of Brahmastra and wrote how excited he is about the release. He wrote, “JUST ONE DAY TO GO… So So Excited for Everyone to Experience Brahmāstra. Almost there …#brahmastra.” Meanwhile, Karan Johar also wrote, “Bigger than ever, grander than ever - and an experience like no other. #Brahmastra in cinemas tomorrow, book your tickets now!!!”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Anonymous
Sep 08, 2022 08:44 PM
U can see desperation in RK's eyes .
Anonymous
Sep 08, 2022 06:16 PM
this has to work for RK if not hes finsihed as a solo main hero like Shahid ... he should start side roles.
