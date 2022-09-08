Ahead of Brahmastra's release, a look at 10 best dialogues from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013 and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
Director Ayan Mukerji needs no introduction. He has created some classic movies such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Now, the director is all set to rule the Box Office again with his magnum opus Brahmastra. Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and others. Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on September 09. However, ahead of the release of Brahmastra, let's rewind all the best dialogues from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie was released in 2013 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is one of the best romantic films of this generation and has several amazing dialogues. Let's read them.
10 popular dialogues from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:
1. “Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun. Girna bhi chahta hun. Bas, rukna nahi chahta.”
2. “Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain.”
3. “Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein humare yaadon ke kamre ki itni khidkiyaan khol deti hain ki hum dang reh jaate hai.”
4. “Kuch logon ke saath rehne se hi sab theek ho jata hai.”
5. “Yaadein mithai ke dabbe ki tarah hoti hain, ek baar khula toh sirf ek tukda nahi khaa paoge.”
6. “Waqt rukta nahi, beet jata hai aur hum kharch ho jaate hain.”
7. “Kahin pe pahunchne ke lie kahin se nikalna bahut zaruri hota hai. Sahi waqt pe kat lena chahiye, nahi toh gile shiqwe hone lagte hain.”
8. “Khud pe daya karna band karo, aur khud se pyaar karna seekho.”
9. “Ishq meri sehat ke liye acha nahi hai.”
10. “Tum phele bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam.”
