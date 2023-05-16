Ahead of Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan drops her first pic from the French Riviera

After launching the trailer of her much-awaited film yesterday in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan left to represent India and make her debut at one of the most prestigious global events, the Cannes Film Festival. The actress already created a lot of hype and grabbed all the limelight with the trailer of her upcoming movie with Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Now she is all set to make headlines with her looks on the red carpet of Cannes. The diva was snapped at the Mumbai airport last night as she headed to France. Today she has dropped the first picture from Cannes and we bet you are all excited to watch it. Scroll down.

Sara Ali Khan’s first picture from Cannes

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a gorgeous picture from France. Well, if you are wondering if the picture is of her, then wait before you draw any conclusions. The actress shared a picture of her hand holding a cup of what appears to be black coffee. The cup is placed perfectly amidst the beautiful locales of the French Riviera and we bet fans cannot wait to see her looks from her debut at the Cannes red carpet.

Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The movie was released on the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actress will be sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak, the upcoming crime thriller. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan too, in her kitty. Apart from this, she will be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.

