Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final, Deepika Padukone can’t stop smiling as Ranveer Singh drops her at airport; PICS
Deepika Padukone has jetted off from Mumbai to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Do not miss Ranveer Singh’s sweet gesture for his wife at the airport.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most popular and admired couples in B-Town, never fail to exude couple goals. They both were last seen together on screen in the film 83 and will reunite on screen again in the upcoming film Cirkus. Not only this, they never miss out on an opportunity to indulge in social media PDAs. The strong and vibrant chemistry shared between the two leading actors of Bollywood makes their fans fall head over heels in love with them.
Deepika Padukone gets papped with Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport
Another ‘sweet gesture’ incident has surfaced just a few moments ago, wherein Ranveer Singh can’t stop staring at his wife Deepika while dropping his lady love at the Mumbai airport. Deepika Padukone stole the limelight at the airport by flashing her million-dollar smile.
Speaking about Deepika’s dressing style, the Piku actor looked classy in her drawstring hooded windbreaker that features a lightweight sporty construction. For Ranveer, it was difficult to gauge what he was wearing as he chose to sit inside his car.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
In a first, Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar
Deepika Padukone “will be the first global star to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals, possibly the first in FIFA history.” The final match of the popular football tournament will be held on December 18 at Qatar’s Lusail Iconic Stadium.
According to sources close to Pinkvilla, “Deepika is expected to travel to Qatar to be a part of the sporting event.” On the work front, she will next be seen in the films Cirkus and Pathaan.
