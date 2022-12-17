Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final, Deepika Padukone can’t stop smiling as Ranveer Singh drops her at airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh , one of the most popular and admired couples in B-Town, never fail to exude couple goals. They both were last seen together on screen in the film 83 and will reunite on screen again in the upcoming film Cirkus. Not only this, they never miss out on an opportunity to indulge in social media PDAs. The strong and vibrant chemistry shared between the two leading actors of Bollywood makes their fans fall head over heels in love with them.

Another ‘sweet gesture’ incident has surfaced just a few moments ago, wherein Ranveer Singh can’t stop staring at his wife Deepika while dropping his lady love at the Mumbai airport. Deepika Padukone stole the limelight at the airport by flashing her million-dollar smile.

Speaking about Deepika’s dressing style, the Piku actor looked classy in her drawstring hooded windbreaker that features a lightweight sporty construction. For Ranveer, it was difficult to gauge what he was wearing as he chose to sit inside his car.

Have a look at the glimpses here.