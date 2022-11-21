Ahead of her OTT debut, Malaika Arora says ‘Being a divorced woman or single parent is looked down upon’, READ

Does being a divorced woman or a single parent make one bound to attract taboos? Does it make bound to get a person equated to old-age stereotypes? The struggles faced by women across spheres are clearly unlimited. And now, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora , who is also a fashion icon in the fashion industry, has something to say. For those unaware, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had tied the knot in 1998 and later got divorced in 2017. The former couple co-parent their son Arhaan together.

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes today, Malaika Arora shared her opinions on trolls and whether the negativity associated with them impacts her life. Malaika said, “Certainly not. I think I am today's woman, I think I've had enough and more of my share of experiences in life, and been through my fair share of ups and downs. I'm pretty badass that way. So I don't think I'm somebody who just sits around, taking hit after hit. I'm not one of those. If somebody punches me, I punch back, I probably punch back so hard that they may not be able to recover from it. So that's probably the kind of woman that I am. I don't really take things lying down.”

“I will call a spade a spade. And I think that's what it is. And I think today's women should be able to stand up and say the things that you feel strongly about and show that it's fine. It's fine to be, to find, to live the life that I am. I mean in today's day and age, divorced women, single parents, etc, are actually looked down upon and it's not really very... you know, when I say looked down upon there's always a lot of criticism. There's someone or the other having some sort of comment and I think we need to change that. And then I want to change if I can, in my own little bit,” she added.

