Ahead of his wedding with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer with family- PICS

Kiara Advani grabbed all the limelight as she was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport in the morning glowing in white attire. Pictures from Jaisalmer airport too have come wherein we can spot the bride-to-be arriving with her designer friend Manish Malhotra. Reportedly, the Mehendi ceremony will take place today. Now, Sidharth Malhotra has arrived in Jaisalmer, and pictures and videos of the groom-to-be have surfaced on the Internet.

Sidharth Malhotra is seen dressed in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black hoodie with matching track pants, and white sneakers. His family members including his mother Rimma Malhotra, father Sunil Malhotra, and brother were also spotted at Jaisalmer airport. The actor quickly made his way to the car, to head to the wedding venue. Check out the pictures below!

Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra arrives at Jaisalmer

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani looking radiant in a white outfit. As we already told you earlier, she can be seen wearing a white tee over white trousers. She has left her hair open and is wearing coloured shades while wrapping herself around a Pink coloured scarf. She is walking with her designer friend Manish Malhotra who looks dapper in a purple checks jacket that he wore over a black tee and black pants. We had seen Kiara ad Manish’s house a couple of days back in Mumbai and it was touted that she would be wearing his design for her wedding. But now with his arrival at Jaisalmer, it is somewhere clear that she will indeed be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guest list

Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid's big day. Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.