Ahead of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, 4 bridal looks of the actress that left us speechless

All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as we are just a couple of days away from the grand wedding of the lovebirds. According to reports, their wedding preparations have already begun in Jaisalmer. The couple has kept everything quite discreet and have let their fans keep guessing if they are really getting married or not. But amidst all these rumours, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda dropped pictures of her jetting off to Rajasthan from Mumbai. Also, the resort in which Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding is being held responded to popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s post wherein he mentioned about going to cover the wedding. We bet fans cannot wait to see Sid and Kiara as a bride and groom. But, before you can see that, we bring to you 4 times when the actress stunned in bridal wear on screen. 4Times Kiara Advani stunned in bridal attires

Kiara Advani’s bright red bridal look

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which had an ensemble star cast of Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. This film did well at the box office and all the actors were praised for their acting. In this film, we saw Kiara getting married to Varun and indeed she made for a gorgeous bride. The actress opted for a bright red lehenga with a green pearl necklace and matha patti. How can someone not fall in love with her? The heavy red lehenga

Red is a colour which truly makes Kiara glow even more and makes her a beautiful bride. In an Ad, we saw the actress dressed as a bride as she walks the aisle with her bridesmaid. Her heavy embroidered dupatta and green pearl choker and mang tikka look absolutely stunning. To add on to the beauty of her look is her pretty smile. Kiara Advani’s baby Pink lehenga

Pastel shades are a trend these days. Bollywood brides have been opting for pastel shades quite often and the recent one to opt for that was Athiya Shetty. Well, we have no idea what will Kiara opt for at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra but she made for a fabulous-looking bride in a baby Pink coloured lehenga in this ad alongside Aamir Khan. Kiara Advani’s modern dark red lehenga

Can someone look more beautiful as a bride? Well, Kiara absolutely surpassed all her previous looks and made for a modern-day bride in this ad. She opted for a deep red coloured lehenga with floral patterns on it and it had a sleeveless blouse. The actress paired her outfit with a mint green pear choker necklace.

