Ahead of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to reunite on big screens again; Here's how
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen together on the big screen again as their first film Om Shanti Om is set for its re-release in cinemas.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most-loved on-screen jodis in the film industry. They first collaborated in the 2017 film, Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika's Bollywood debut. Later, the two stars were seen together in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Ever since fans have been eagerly waiting for Deepika and SRK to collaborate on a film and now, they will be reuniting for Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated movie, Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham in the lead.
Om Shanti Om to re-release
Now, ahead of Pathaan's theatrical release, fans can now watch SRK and Deepika again on screens as Om Shanti Om is set to have a re-release today. It will hit the screens in over 20 cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad among others. The idea behind Om Shanti Om's special screening is because of an initiative by SRK's fan club - SRK Universe. Om Shanti Om was a big hit at the box office. Meanwhile, the film was directed by Farah Khan, which marked her second movie as a director.
SRK's note for Deepika Padukone on 15 years in Bollywood
Recently, Shah Rukh congratulated Deepika for her ‘15 fabulous years’ in Bollywood and showered her with love. He took to social media to congratulate her, and share their pictures from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan. King Khan wrote: To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance… amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you… Looking at you… and looking at you… and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone.”
About Pathaan
Meanwhile, Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023, in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. On SRK's 57th birthday recently, the teaser was unveiled. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The film happens to be an action entertainer.
