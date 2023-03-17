Ahead of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2, Bhumi Pednekar expresses excitement- WATCH

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances. Her unconventional debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana left everyone stunned. Bhumi aces her characters with such ease and perfection. Apart from her acting skills, Bhumi keeps hitting headlines for her oh-so-stunning and fashionable outfits. Every time she attends a party or steps out in the city, the actress makes sure to make heads turn. It will be safe to say that Bhumi and glamour go hand-in-hand. Recently, Bhumi expressed excitement about the upcoming Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2.

In the video, Bhumi can be seen sporting a metallic golden outfit with statement jewellery. She has completed her look with a bindi and her million-dollar smile. The stunning actress talked about the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 and said that she is thrilled about the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. She said, "I'm so thrilled that the most anticipated Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is returning for the second edition with all my favourite trendsetters under one roof. See you there!" Have a look:

The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 is all set to take place at JW Marriott, Mumbai on April 7. Celebs including Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Farah Khan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani and Manish Malhotra are on the jury panel this year.

Work front

Bhumi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bheed along with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It is all set to release on March 24. She also has The Ladykiller with Arjun Kapoor and Afwah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.

