Ahead of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2, Huma Qureshi shares excitement; WATCH VIDEO

Huma Qureshi is a beauty who needs no introduction. The actress, known for her unconventional choice of roles has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in Gangs of Wasseypur and has come a long way since then. Besides her acting skills, the actress is known to steal the limelight for her effortless fashion looks. Huma does not shy away from experiments and takes fashions risks confidently. So, of course, this Bolly beauty has to join the list when there’s an evening of fashion and glamour. Yes, we’re talking about the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 and Huma Qureshi has already shared her excitement with us.

Huma Qureshi excited to be at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

In a recent video, Huma Qureshi can be seen in a Payal Singhal ensemble. Wearing a printed pastel-colored bralette, a similar printed shrug with white tassels in the border on top, and a skirt, the actress looks her cheery self. Talking to us, she shared, “The Pinkvilla Style Icons second edition is happening. Yes, I’m very very excited and hope to see you all there.”

Check out the video here:

For this year, the jury panel for the event will include Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Manisha Koirala, and Sonali Bendre. The second edition of the highly anticipated awards night will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Earlier, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Saraf, Neha Dhupia, and celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta also revealed their excitement to attend the event.

Huma Qureshi’s career

After making her debut with a supporting role in the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, she went on to star in a lead female role in the romance Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and followed it with a role in Ek Thi Daayan. Her performance in Gangs of Wasseypur has earned her wide recognition and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and Best Supporting Actress.

