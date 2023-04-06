Ahead of Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, a look at five VIRAL moments from last year's awards

The Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 is all set to take place on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others were seen gracing the best fashion foot forward and dazzling the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons in 2022. With just a day to go, here's taking a look back at the top FIVE viral moments from the first edition.

The Nach Punjaban moment

Apart from flaunting their fashionable looks, your favourite celebs were seen setting the stage on fire with their cool moves. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who were gearing up for the release of their film JugJugg Jeeyo in June 2022, were joined by Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and others, and they were seen dancing to The Punjaabban song from the film. The video of them doing the hook step took over the Internet back then.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan bumping into each other

Sara and Kartik, who have worked together in Love Aaj Kal 2, were seen accidentally bumping into each other on the red carpet. Reportedly, the duo was dating while shooting for their film. After the film was released, they allegedly parted ways. Their fans couldn't stop gushing after seeing them together on the red carpet. They were joined by Varun and Kriti.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's aww-dorable moment

During the event, Sidharth and Kiara, who finally tied the knot this year in February, were seen sitting next to each other. In the viral video, the newlyweds were seen having a conversation with each other. Soon after the video was shared on social media, it sent their fans into a frenzy.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's 'reunion'

Netizens were surprised to see Kartik and Karan Johar's reunion post their Dostana 2 fallout. The duo was seen sharing a priceless moment as they laughed and chatted away. In the video, Kartik and Karan are seen enjoying the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 1 with their colleagues.

Anu Malik crooning Oonchi Hai Building and Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor shaking a leg

Ace singer Anu Malik brought the 90s back with his performance on his popular song ‘Oonchi Hai Building’. Varun and Anil busted into some fun dance moves on stage. Fans went on a nostalgia trip after the video was shared on social media.



Meanwhile, the jury members include the who’s who of the fashion and film industry featuring stylist and lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer and stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director and choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer and couturier, Manish Malhotra, and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre.

