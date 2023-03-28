Ahead of Prabhas' Adipurush release, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar seek blessings at Vaishno Devi

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The teaser was launched last year and it doubled everyone's excitement. Now, ahead of kickstarting the promotions and the release, the makers of Adipurush were seen visiting Vaishno Devi to seek blessings.

Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar seek blessings for Adipurush at Vaishno Devi

Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar visited Vaishno Devi on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In the picture, the director-producer duo is seen posing with the temple in the backdrop. The official Twitter handle of Kumar's production house shared the picture and wrote, "To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Seeking divine blessings at Vaishno Devi #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D." Have a look:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Prabhas, Kriti and Saif will start promoting their film on March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Fans were eagerly waiting to know more details about the film. A source revealed, "Adipurush celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a retelling of Indian epic – Ramayana – and what better day than Ram Navami to kick off their promotional campaign. It’s work in progress on a brand-new asset led by Prabhas and the team is committed to launch it on March 30, 2023. The asset will be in sync with the occasion of lord Ram's birth."

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh in an important role. He will be seen essaying the role of Laxman while Prabhas will be seen as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Work front

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar which will release in September 2023. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. He will soon start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

