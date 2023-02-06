Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace lights up in red; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s D-day is finally here! With just a day away from the wedding, the excitement of the fans is mounting to its peak. We know that fans cannot wait to see the lovebirds in their bridal attires. We saw both the actors arriving in Jaisalmer on February 5 th itself while their guests started coming in from yesterday. From Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar to Juhi Chawla , Jaisalmer airport was quite busy since yesterday. We have been getting little glimpses of the wedding venue ever since the preparation began and today we can see Suryagarh Palace completely lit up ahead of the wedding.

In the pictures that are coming in straight from Jaisalmer, we get a glimpse of the Suryagarh Palace. This is the same place where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremonies will be taking place. From flower rangoli’s to Rajasthani fold dancers performing at the entrance, we saw videos of a lot of attractions from the venue and today the pictures of the entire palace lit up will make you want to be present there right now! The entire Palace is lit up in Pinkish colour lights and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the pictures.

Check out the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding venue: