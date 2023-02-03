Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda jets off to Rajasthan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot soon, and their fans couldn’t be any more excited! According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will take place at a heritage hotel, The Suryagadh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, from February 4 onwards. The internet is also buzzing with reports of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and wife Mira Rajput being on the guest list of Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth has confirmed the wedding date or the venue. Amidst all this, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was spotted heading to Rajasthan to attend a ‘big fat Indian wedding’ which we can only assume is Sidharth and Kiara’s! Veena Nagda jets off to Rajasthan ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

Veena Nagda took to her Instagram stories this morning to share pictures of herself at the Mumbai airport. She mentioned that she is jetting off to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. The time coincides with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities in Rajasthan, giving rise to the speculation that she is the designated mehendi artist for Sidharth and Kiara’s mehendi ceremony. Check out her Instagram stories below.

When Veena Nagda posted pictures with Kiara Advani Veena Nagda applied mehendi on Kiara Advani’s hand for an ad shoot before. She shared pictures with Kiara on her Instagram account, and wrote, “For an Ad shoot with @kiaraaliaadvani.” The pictures show Kiara decked in a bridal avatar for the ad. She is seen wearing a pink lehenga, elaborate jewellery, and flaunting the mehendi on her hands, applied by Veena. Check out the pictures below.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will include sangeet, mehendi and haldi, that will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5.

