Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, here are 7 Werewolf films to binge-watch

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is written by Niren Bhatt and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in producer Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and the 2021 film Roohi. Varun, who made his debut with Student Of The Year, will be playing the role of Bhaskar, who turns into a werewolf in Arunachal Pradesh and creates mayhem, while Kriti essays the character of Dr. Anika. This marks Varun and Kriti's second on-screen collaboration together after Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhediya is all set to release in theaters on November 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The horror-comedy film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Now, ahead of Bhediya's release, here are seven Hollywood Werewolf films like Wolves, Howl, An American Werewolf in London, and Twilight Saga, among others, you can binge-watch.

Check out the list of Werewolf movies: 1. Wolves The 2014 action-thriller film starred Lucas Till, Stephen McHattie, John Pyper-Ferguson, Merritt Patterson, and Jason Momoa. The movie is about a high school student, who finds himself turned into a dangerous monster after the murder of his parents. However, later, he sets out in search of his true identity, and he comes across a shocking revelation. It was directed by David Hayter.

2. Howl Starring Ed Speleers, Sean Pertwee, Holly Weston, Shauna Macdonald, Elliot Cowan, Rosie Day, Calvin Dean, Duncan Preston, and Ross Mullan. Howl is a 2015 horror film directed by Paul Hyett. The story is about how a train that departs from London hits a deer on the track while passing through the countryside. Later, when the train driver goes out to remove the carcass, he gets attacked and killed by a humanoid.

3. Underworld The film revolves around the secret history of vampires and werewolves. It is based on a story by Kevin Grevioux, Wiseman, and McBride. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Bill Nighy, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, and others. It is directed by Len Wiseman and was released in 2003. The film had sequels titled Underworld: Evolution, which was released three years later, and Underworld: Awakening and Underworld: Blood Wars.

4. Wolf Starring Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Plummer, Eileen Atkins, David Hyde Pierce, and Om Puri. The story is about how after being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, an aging book editor finds himself full of youthful vigor. He then realises that he has been fired and as he tried to regain his position, he worries that he may be a werewolf.

5. Twilight Saga The Twilight Saga is a series of five vampire-themed films is based on the four novels published by author Stephenie Meyer. Jacob Black is a character in the Twilight series by Stephenie Meyer. It also features Kristen Stewart, Nikki Reed, Robert Pattinson, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, and Jackson Rathbone among others.

6. An American Werewolf in London The film stars David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne and John Woodvine. The 1981 horror comedy is directed by John Landis. A sequel, An American Werewolf in Paris, was released by Hollywood Pictures in 1997. The film focuses on two American backpackers who have the misfortune when a large wolf attacks them during their travel.

7. The Howling The Howling is based on the novel of the same name by Gary Brandner. The film stars Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, Dennis Dugan, and Robert Picardo. The film is about a television journalist in Los Angeles, who is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their arrest of a serial murderer. She is rescued from the dangerous and life-threatening grips of a serial murderer. However, after the incident, she ends up suffering from amnesia. The film also has 8 sequels made under werewolf-themed.

ALSO READ: Bhediya Trailer Out: Watch Varun Dhawan turn into a wolf as Kriti Sanon tries to help him