Ahead of War 2, Hrithik Roshan credits fans for making him ‘responsible’ in his 25 years of Bollywood career; calls himself ‘shy guy’

Hrithik Roshan held the hands of his father, acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and stepped into the acting realm. He made his film debut as an adult with the romantic movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. January 2025 marks 25 years since the actor made his fans go gaga with his performances. To celebrate this event, the actor attended a bash in Mumbai. While interacting with the media, the B-town star credited fans for making him ‘responsible.’ He also called himself a ‘shy guy.’

“Guys, not good for a shy guy,” he stated, adding that through his career, his fans helped him search inside himself and to determine what kind of human being he wanted to be in this world.

Along with that, it’s through their kind words that people understood him. “It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me and contributing so much to my journey,” News18 quoted the Kaabil actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was seen in the action-packed entertainer Fighter last year. The Siddharth Anand movie also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. Having said that, he is currently working on his upcoming project, War 2.

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The actioner also stars Kiara Advani and South superstar Jr. NTR. The film will be released on Independence Day of 2025.

