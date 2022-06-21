Ahead of Raksha Bandhan trailer, Akshay Kumar shares another NEW poster with his onscreen sisters.

Making sure his streak of films on the big screen remain uninterrupted, Akshay Kumar is back with a brand new film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is titled Raksha Bandhan and stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles. The film's trailer is set to drop on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar shared yet another brand new poster featuring him and his onscreen sisters.

In the new poster, Akshay can be seen riding a scooter with sidecar with his sisters in tow. Sharing the poster, he captioned it, "Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, happiness & hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. #RakshaBandhanTrailer out today at 5.40pm on https://bit.ly/RakshaBandhanTrailer #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August."

The film's release is exactly on the same day when Raksha Bandhan will be observed across India. Just like the occasion, the film will also delve into the heartwarming bond shared between brothers and sisters.

Take a look at Raksha Bandhan's new posters below:

Apart from Bhumi and Akshay, the main cast of the film also includes the sisters played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. Earlier, Akshay Kumar rightly described the film as 'story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them'.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit theatres on 11 August, 2022.

ALSO READ: PICS: Akshay Kumar begins Sunday at Mumbai's Marine Drive with fans, fitness enthusiasts & Mumbai Police