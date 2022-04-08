Ahead of Ranbir & Alia’s wedding, Ramesh Talwar recalls the love story of Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the news of their wedding has come out. As per reports, the couple is going to get married in the coming week. The prep has begun and fans are just excited to see Ranbir and Alia in their wedding outfits. Well, before that can happen in a recent interview filmmaker Ramesh Talwar opened up about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s relationship as he had a long and illustrious association with the late actor.

Talking about the courtship period of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ramesh Talwar revealed that Rishi and Neetu were a solid support system for each other. When they decided to get married it was but natural that their respective families would agree. The Kapoors were fond of the veteran actress and after they gave a go-ahead, these two lovebirds got married.

The filmmaker further recalled the fun moments he had with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on the sets and revealed how he used to end their fights. He said that on his sets there used to be times when Rishi and Neetu would argue and then go and sit at a distance from each other. The filmmaker used to go to them and force them to patch up.

Furthermore, recalling Neetu’s decision to quit acting after marriage, Talwar says, “Neetu quit acting after the marriage on her own accord. Rishi never asked her to stop working, she took that call as a to-be mother and a homemaker. And she was a thorough professional even as she phased out, she completed every film that she could before quitting.”

