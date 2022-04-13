Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s D-day, Neetu Kapoor shares a pic of her engagement with Rishi Kapoor

The countdown to one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year has begun. We are just a few days away from the big day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. We have already exclusively told you that their wedding will take place on April 15. The prep has already begun, their houses are decked up with lights, Ranbir’s sister has arrived in town with her family. Amidst all this, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her engagement day with Rishi Kapoor.

It is a black and white picture wherein we can see a young Rishi Kapoor holding Neetu Kapoor’s hands to put the ring on her finger. Indeed it is a beautiful memory. Sharing this picture the veteran actress wrote, “Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.” Daughter Riddhima took to her comments section and posted heart emojis. Fans too took to the comments section to shower love and called them ‘beautiful couple’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, the festivities are reportedly going to begin today. Certain reports said the couple will be adding a modern twist to their traditional Punjabi wedding. They will be taking vows before their pheras. It is believed that this will be an intimate vow ceremony right ahead of their Hindu wedding.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will continue to work on her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor will go back to shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day