Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s D-Day, Neetu Kapoor warns paps over asking questions: Bilkul Nahi Poochna

It is just a couple of days left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding and the fans certainly can’t keep calm about it. Not just the social media is abuzz with fans expressing their excitement for the power couple’s D-Day, all eyes are on the Kapoor residences to get every update about this much-talked-about wedding and other festivities. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor has also been bombarded with endless questions about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. And looks like the veteran actress is a little irked with the continuous speculations and questions.

As Neetu was papped on the sets today, she was seen warning the paps about asking questions from her. In the video, the veteran actress looked gracious in her dark purple coloured saree with silver work at the borders. She was accompanied by Nora Fatehi and as soon as she saw the paps, Neetu had a serious expression on her face and was very clear about her irk towards the questions. She was heard saying, “Questions bilkul nahi puchna”.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s video warning the paps:

Meanwhile, talking about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, it is reported that the festivities will begin on April 13 and the couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 15. The media reports also suggested it will be a traditional wedding at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. It will reportedly be followed by a grand wedding reception on April 17 which might take place in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. Ranbir-Alia’s wedding festivities will be attended by the couple’s family and close friends.

