Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, RK Studios gets decked up with glowing lights; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is the hottest topic of discussion in the world of entertainment at the moment. After dating each other for several years, the much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot this week in the presence of family and friends. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will kick off on the 13th of April and will continue until the 17th of April. And now, ahead of their D-Day, RK Studios has been extremely well-decorated with lights!

Sometime back, pictures from RK Studios, established by Raj Kapoor surfaced on the internet and it is an absolute sight as it has been decked up with lights. It should be noted that The pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be held at RK Studios, while the wedding will be at Ranbir's Vaastu residence. Earlier today, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s ancestral house, the Krishna Raj Bungalow, named after his grandparents Krishna Kapoor and Raj Kapoor went viral on social media. The bungalow, which is a well-known landmark in Chembur, Mumbai is under construction at the moment and the buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding. The multi-floor building was seen decorated with lights.

Take a look at the pictures of RK Studios:

We exclusively reported that the star couple will tie the nuptials in the wee hours of the morning of 16th April between 2 am to 4 am, because of the Kapoors’ obsession with the number 8. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom.

A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. The source added that last night Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited the high-end seafront hotel to book it for their wedding reception.

