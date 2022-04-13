Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, here are 5 films in which the actor got hitched

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the reports of their wedding has arrived. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively told you that the couple is all set to tie the knot on April 15. The prep has begun in full swing. From their houses being decorated to Sabyasachi outfits arriving at their places, everything has only been building up the excitement amongst the fans. In fact, yesterday Ranbir’s sister too arrived in the city along with her husband and daughter. Well, this might be the first time that the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is tying the knot in real life. But talking about his movies, he has played a married man or gotten married several times. Here’s a list of all those movies.

Barfi

A film that will always stay close to all the Ranbir Kapoor fans saw the actor playing a mute man. His performance in the movie was brilliant. Priyanka Chopra and Illeana D’Cruz played pivotal roles in the film. The way Ranbir and Priyanka’s love story blooms in the film is quite emotional. After a lot of hurdles, these two finally tie the knot in a traditional Bengali way in the film.

Sanju

This movie saw Ranbir portraying the life of Sanjay Dutt on the silver screen. Although there is no particular marriage sequence in this film, but you will see the actor playing a married man. Dia Mirza plays the role of Maanayata Dutt in the movie and can be seen playing Ranbir’s on-screen wife.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

This was the first film in which Ranbir collaborated with Katrina Kaif. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and the film too did well at the box office. In this film, we saw Ranbir fighting for his love and ultimately winning his love. We can see the two getting married in the end.

Anjaana Anjaani

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer yet again won the hearts of many of their fans. This unique film might not have fared well at the box office but it still remains one of the best love stories on-screen. The movie ends with the two getting married in pictures.

