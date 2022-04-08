Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, a look at celebs who chose dreamy destinations for their D-day

The highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is slated to take place next week. The couple who has been in a relationship for several years now, are now all set to be man and wife, and fans cannot wait for their big day. Ranbir and Alia made heads turn after their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. From then to now, fan-favorite B-town couples have come a long way.

Pinkvilla has exclusively informed that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a Mehendi function. This will be followed by Haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15. The two will get married at Vaastu, Ranbir Kapoor's residence in Bandra. This is also where Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor got married to his mother, Neetu Singh. Alia and Ranbir will seal the deal under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the night of 15th April. The duo's wedding will be a low-key affair, in the presence of close family members and friends. Now, ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, here's a look back at Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others who opted for a dreamy destination for their D-Day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina took fans by surprise after they announced their wedding. It was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. They tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Following their wedding, the couple shared similar pictures from the ceremony along with identical messages on Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, last year. The Citylights actors had a destination wedding in Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The couple dated each other for 11 years and got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last year on January 24, last year. The ceremony was a private affair. Their wedding was a highly guarded affair as the two got married in Alibaug in the presence of limited family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's wedding to Nick Jonas is one of the most memorable. They got married in Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan. Their three-day wedding celebration combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions and culminated in a ceremony at Jodhpur, which was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat surprised one and all after they got hitched in 2017, in an exotic fairytale wedding in Borgo Finocchieto, Italy, away from the glares of the media. Their fairytale love story began in 2013.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Almost after five years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in 2018. They tied the knot at a private ceremony at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding was graced by their close family and friends, following both Konkani and Sindhi customs. The couple got engaged four years before their wedding.

