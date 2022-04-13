Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, Twitterati celebrate their union in Brahmastra's Kesariya song

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer highly awaited film Brahmastra will release this year. Ahead of the wedding of the lovely couple, the makers of the trilogy have released the teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’. The soulful romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh and the beautiful chemistry between the couple is unmissable.

Fans have been reposting the video and stills from the song Kesariya , as they share the excitement for the beautiful gift by makers for the couple who is going to tie the knot soon. Some posts by users read, “#Kesariya teaser is out now. This song is going to be blockbuster”, “ Ranbir and Alia in #Kesariya Teaser are magical #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmāstra #RanbirAliaWedding”, “#Kesariya love and unplugged version! #Brahmastra #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt”, “a beautiful glimpse of #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08 from the breathtaking #Kesariya song shot in #Varanasi on the brink of their upcoming wedding celebrations!”, “the romance, the chemistry is so pure”.

See some Twitter posts here-