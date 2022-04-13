Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, Twitterati celebrate their union in Brahmastra's Kesariya song
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer highly awaited film Brahmastra will release this year. Ahead of the wedding of the lovely couple, the makers of the trilogy have released the teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’. The soulful romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh and the beautiful chemistry between the couple is unmissable.
Fans have been reposting the video and stills from the song Kesariya, as they share the excitement for the beautiful gift by makers for the couple who is going to tie the knot soon. Some posts by users read, “#Kesariya teaser is out now. This song is going to be blockbuster”, “Ranbir and Alia in #Kesariya Teaser are magical #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmāstra #RanbirAliaWedding”, “#Kesariya love and unplugged version! #Brahmastra #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt”, “a beautiful glimpse of #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08 from the breathtaking #Kesariya song shot in #Varanasi on the brink of their upcoming wedding celebrations!”, “the romance, the chemistry is so pure”.
Coming to the wedding of the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding celebrations and festivities will kickstart from tomorrow, the 13th of April, and continue until the 17th. The Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will happen at RK House, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 15th of April, at Vastu. We also broke the news that the star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on the 17th of April, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.
