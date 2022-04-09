Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, couple’s traditional look in white goes viral; PICS inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most lovable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are all set to marry next week. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April and they will tie the knot at RK’s ancestral house. And, fans are waiting for their even tiniest glimpse nowadays. However, a photo of Ranbir and Alia is making rounds on the Internet in which they can be seen wearing traditional outfits.

The photo seems from an ad shoot. Alia and Ranbir can be seen donning white traditional outfits. Ranbir looked handsome in white Kurta and on the other hand, Alia donned a white suit and exuded charm. In another photo, Ranbir posed for the camera and looked stylish. Nonetheless to say, they make one of the best couples on screen and offscreen.

See the post here:

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. The source added that last night Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited the high-end seafront hotel to book it for their wedding reception.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding reception to be held at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on April 17?