Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera release, here are other Bollywood films in which actors played double role

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera and the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film on various platforms. Meanwhile, this year has been great for the Shamshera actor as he got married to his lady love Alia Bhatt and is also expecting first child with her and also returned to the big screen after a four-year long hiatus. He will also be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with his wife which also marks their first on-screen collaboration. With its almost decade-long making and CGI-aided visuals, the film will most definitely start a new chapter in Indian cinema’s history.

However, Shamshera also promises to be nothing short of an audio-visual treat. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays a dacoit, the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy. Ranbir plays both father and son in the film. The responsibility of tackling two different roles in a film is a challenge that calls for extreme versatility from the performer in question. Ahead of Ranbir-starrer Shamshera’s release, here is a look at five times our leading men doubled our on-screen happiness by taking up the challenge of playing double roles.

Shahrukh Khan in Fan

Shah Rukh Khan’s stunning performance in Manish Sharma’s Fan. After SRK’s double role in Fan he can be called 'the king of double role characters'. Earlier, SRK played a double role in English Babu Desi Mem, Duplicate, Paheli, Don, Om Shanti Om, Karan Arjun. In Fan, King Khan plays himself - the superstar as one character and in another character, SRK in heavy prosthetics, plays an obsessive fan.

Deepika Padukone in Chandni Chowk to China

After debuting with Om Shanti Om where Deepika Padukone played two characters - Shanti Priya and Sandy, she once again tried her hand at playing a double role in Akshay Kumar starrer Chandni Chowk to China. In the 2009 action-comedy, Deepika played Sakhi and Suzy. Deepika as Sakhi is an Indian-Chinese spokesperson, her twin sister Suzy is a fierce warrior who works for a smuggler.

Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

In the third installment of the Dhoom franchise, viewers got to see the electric chemistry between Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhie, Aamir, who made his occasional divergence from message-driven annual dramas with this film, appeared to have great fun playing a con man and his autistic twin in this stunt-driven action film.

Salman Khan in Judwaa

Salman Khan brought his Govinda-esque maximalism to David Dhawan’s Judwaa. The film was a showcase of the capacity of Salman to keep his audience entertained. In the role of twins separated at birth, Salman Khan was an absolute delight to watch as the tapori sibling, which mixed with his boy-next-door looks and a sophisticated and well-mannered sibling whose charm gave us a comedy for ages to come.

Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan has been trying his hand at different genres of films. While he delivered an intense performance in Badlapur, one cannot forget to laud him for his comic timing in Judwaa 2. David Dhawan remade his original 1997 Judwaa (starring Salman Khan) in a double role with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, in 2017, Varun stepped into Salman's shoes playing a double role (Raja and Prem) along with leading ladies Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

