Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Deva Deva song, Ayan Mukerji reveals where, when & how vision of Brahmastra was born

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the biggest releases of 2022 and fans of the stars are eagerly waiting for its release. Now, ahead of the second song Deva Deva's release, director Ayan Mukerji has shared a video in which he can be seen getting candid about how, when and where the vision of Brahmastra was born. The 38-year-old filmmaker is seen tracing the journey of Brahmastra from 2011 when he was writing the script for his second film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani till now when it's just a month away from release.

Ayan Mukerji on Vision Of Brahmastra

Talking about the Ranbir and Alia starrer in a new video, Ayan revealed that Brahmastra's vision began when he was in the Himalayas while writing the script for his second film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The filmmaker shared that he had dreamt of a story that is rooted in Indian culture and mythology but is presented to the audience using modern technology. He felt that the spirituality in the mountains gave birth to the vision of Brahmastra. Ayan revealed that the scale and vision of Brahmastra was big and hence, he decided to make Brahmastra into a trilogy. While the first part is titled Shiva and stars Ranbir and Alia in lead, the other two parts are yet to be titled.

Ranbir Kapoor's Deva Deva song to be out on Aug 8

On August 8, the second song of Brahmastra, Deva Deva will be out. The song will feature Ranbir's character Shiva and from the teaser, it was clear that fans will witness a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. In the teaser clip, Ranbir was seen playing with firepower and channelling it into various shapes. Fans have been excited about the song since the teaser was unveiled.

Previously released song Kesariya is topping the charts already and fans have loved Ranbir-Alia's chemistry in it. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in multiple languages.

