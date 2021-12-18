Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s 83’s release, Kiccha Sudeep sends best wishes to team: Looking forward to seeing it

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Kabir Khan directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu etc, is all set to hit the screens on Christmas this year. The sports drama chronicles the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup. And while it is just less than a week left for the grand release of 83, the excitement for the sports drama is palpable. Not just fans, even the celebs are looking forward to reliving the iconic moment.

Amid this, South superstar Kiccha Sudeep has sent his best wishes to the entire team of 83. In a video shared by the 83 team, Kiccha Sudeep was seen expressing his excitement about the movie. He said, “There’s a lot one can speak when it comes to the 1983 world cup. Here one particular team believes there’s a story, believes there is something that needs to be said, believes that it is going to be an epic. Now that itself is a story to me. I would like to sit in the theatre and cherish with every other Indian and cricket lover. Here it is from my side. And first of all congratulations to Kabir Khan and the entire team for picking up a story like this and to wanting to tell us. This is going to be equally as great a feeling as India lifted the world cup, So here as an Indian and a cricket lover, I am wishing the entire team all the very best. I am looking forward to seeing 83 as soon as possible”

Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep’s video:

To note, 83 will feature Ranveer Singh playing the role of renowned cricketer Kapil Dev and will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with his wife Deepika Padukone post their wedding. The sports drama is slat to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24.