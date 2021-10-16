Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture launch, Deepika Padukone roots for the show in a quirky way

Ranveer Singh, who has been ruling the big screen with his impeccable acting skills, is making the headlines as he is set to make his small screen debut today. The superstar will be seen hosting the quiz show titled as The Big Picture and he can’t keep calm about it. Not just fans, but his ladylove Deepika Padukone has also been excited about the show. Taking to the Instagram story, Deepika was seen rooting for the show with a quirky post and it is breaking the internet.

She shared a picture of a kitchen roller (belan) and came with a quirky question along with the quirkiest option. She wrote, “Rasoi ghar me istemaal kiye jaane wale iss upkaran ka asal upyog kya hai? (What is the actual use of this instrument used in the kitchen). The option included “Roti banana, anda pakaana, pati ke dei se ghar aane par uski pitaayi karna and gully cricket mein bat ki tarah kaam aana”. While she had tagged Ranveer in the post, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor was quick to respond. Resharing the post, Ranveer wrote, “Main lifeline choose karna chahunga @deepikapadukone”. Their fun banter has been winning a lot of hearts.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fun banter:

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for around 6 years. While it is a treat to watch them together, the power couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time post wedding in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is slated to release on December 24 this year.