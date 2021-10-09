Ahead of Rashmi Rocket release, Taapsee Pannu wonders if there’s anything left on her ‘to do’ list
Ever since its announcement, Rashmi Rocket has been one of the most awaited films by actress Taapsee Pannu. A few days back, the trailer of the film dropped and it had fans all the more excited and curious to watch the complete film. Rashmi Rocket will tell the story about the practice of gender testing that female athletes have to go through. The film will be releasing on an OTT platform next week on October 15th. Ahead of the release, Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a few pictures as she indulged in some ‘loud thinking’.
Taking to her Instagram space, Taapsee posted a couple of pictures in a striking red and blue pantsuit. In the first picture she is seen standing beside a wall, as she placed a finger on her forehead and kept her eyes closed. The actress perfectly pulled off this ‘deep in thought’ posture with a sweet smile on her face. In the second picture, we see a close-up of Taapsee’s face. Sharing these pictures, Taapsee Pannu wrote a caption and wondered if there’s anything left on her to-do list. Taapsee’s caption read, “Just thinking agar aur kuch bacha hai aaj ke “to do” list mein ki main jau sone! Kal subah uth ke cricket khelna hai ! Rocket is learning to fire missiles now! #RashmiRocket When you are running on less sleep and more work thodi loud thinking ho jaati hai”.
Take a look at Taapsee’s pictures:
In a recent chat with IANS, Taapsee said that she was shocked to learn about the practice of gender testing, which made her want to do the film. Taapsee said: "I did not know about it and that is the one reason why I wanted to do it because I am such a sports lover and a sports enthusiast myself. So I was very shocked."
ALSO READ: Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu is shocked about gender testing in sports; Says ‘It’s bizarre’
The sports drama, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana, narrates the story of a small-town girl, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test.
ALSO READ: ‘Phenomenal’, ‘Power packed’, ‘Excellent’: Twitterati lauds Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket trailer