Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty's comeback in Chehre, here are 5 things to know about the actress.

Rhea Chakraborty has had a tumultuous year to say the least. From a media trial to facing jail time in a narcotics case, the actress has even been at the end of social media attacks and vitriol. While it has been almost a year since the series of events, Rhea will now be making her comeback in Bollywood with Chehre. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles but has garnered attention for Rhea's presence in it.

Ahead of her comeback in Chehre, here are five things that you must know about Rhea Chakraborty.

Slow and steady

Rhea Chakraborty began her shift to the big screen back in 2012 and started off with a Telugu film. A year later the actress was seen in films Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Sonali Cable. While the movies did not particularly well at the box office, Rhea was noticed. Steadily, she then moved on and did cameos in films like Half Girlfriend. She was last seen in 2018's Jalebi which did not perform well at the box office. Almost three years later, she will now be seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre.

Dropped from Chehre's promotions

Chehre was announced in 2019 and even went on floors the same. However, the pandemic delayed the film. It was then hit by Rhea Chakraborty's controversy. The actress, who was at the centre of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was dropped from the film's posters and any promotional material in order to prevent backlash. In fact, Chehre's trailer also featured Rhea for a split second. Director Rumi Jafry is confident that Rhea will "bounce back".

Rhea Chakraborty as Aana

In Chehre, Rhea will be playing the character of Aana who is present at the house where Amitabh Bachchan and his group of friends play the game of justice along with Emraan Hashmi. While Rhea is in the supporting cast, she plays a pivotal role. In fact, Rhea had also shared a glimpse of her character in the film a few days ago in which she can be seen writing the word 'Gunnah' on the mirror and then blowing off the candles.

A first

This is Rhea Chakraborty's first outing with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The actress has earlier worked with actors like Saqib Saleem, , Riteish Deshmukh, Ali Fazal and Ram Kapoor among others.

Backed by Chehre cast

Ahead of the film release, the cast of Chehre have been promoting the film on various platforms. Emraan Hashmi in an interview with The Quint called Rhea's media trial "extremely uncalled for" and "unfair". As for , who plays a pivotal role in Chehre, told KoiMoi, "My heart goes out to Rhea to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don’t know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don’t know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It’s not easy what she and her family were put up with."

She added, "Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves. I hope I could stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen because you know everything happened so suddenly. More than anything this pandemic hit all of us personally that were going through so much in our own lives that standing up for another person was becoming difficult at that point...I don’t know how that girl did it, but hats off to her."

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty holds on to brother Showik Chakraborty as she wishes him on Raksha Bandhan