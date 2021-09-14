Ahead of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor joins her daughter’s family for celebrations
Neetu Kapoor is quite close to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and she has proved it time and again. The mother-daughter duo doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time together and their social media posts speak volumes about their unconditional love. However, Neetu and Riddhima’s recent Instagram posts are grabbing a lot of attention as they mother-daughter duo has reunited once again and this is for the latter’s birthday celebrations. Yes! Riddhima is turning a year older on September 15.
Interestingly, Riddhima is off for a family vacation for her special day and she has been joined by her mother Neetu for the same. Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu shared a pic of their reunion featuring herself with Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and Samara. While Neetu looked gracious in her royal blue and white outfit, Riddhima was a sight to behold in her all black attire. They were sitting in a restaurant as they all post for a perfect family click. Neetu had captioned the image as, “Celebrations begin @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial”. On the other hand, Riddhima also shared a love filled pic with her mommy and captioned it with heart emoticons. It will be interesting to see if Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt joins them for the celebration.
Take a look at Neetu and Riddhima’s pics:
Meanwhile, Riddhima, in one of her recent interviews had stated that her mother Neetu will be the best mother in law who will treat her bahu as a queen. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too”.
