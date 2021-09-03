Ahead of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember the legendary actor

was one of the most iconic actors Bollywood had ever witnessed and his demise came as a jolt for the industry. The veteran actor had passed away in April last year after a long battle with cancer. Needless to say, his family, friends and fans continue to miss him. And now, Rishi wife and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared beautiful posts on their respective social media handles ahead of the legendary actor’s birth anniversary tomorrow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared a still of Rishi Kapoor from one of his pics from the younger times. In the pic, Rishi Kapoor was seen wearing a light coloured kurta with a black shawl and was flaunting a stubble look. She captioned the image as “Just one of those days”. On the other hand, Riddhima also took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful pic of Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Samara wherein the two were seen sharing a sweet moment. She went on to share several white hearts in the caption.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Rishi Kapoor:

To note, Neetu and Riddhima, who are quite active on social media, often share sweet posts for the veteran actor. Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had also opened up on Rishi Kapoor cancer diagnosis. He stated, “The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America”.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor opens up on 'dominant fear' due to Rishi Kapoor's illness, Rajiv Kapoor's failed marriage