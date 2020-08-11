Ahead of Sadak 2 trailer, Sanjay Dutt takes break for medical treatment; Urges fans not to worry or speculate

Sanjay Dutt, who was recently discharged from hospital after he was admitted due to breathlessness, took to social media to announce a break from work. The actor issued a statement ahead of his film’s trailer launch.

Actor Sanjay Dutt left his fans worried about his well being on Tuesday after he announced that he is going on a short break from work for his medical treatment. The Sadak 2 star urged his fans not to indulge in speculations or to worry about him. Dutt issued a statement on his social media account and asked fans to refrain from speculating about his health. The actor announced a break for health reasons ahead of Sadak 2 trailer launch. Sanjay was recently discharged from hospital, where he was admitted after he complained of breathlessness.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sanjay shared a statement that read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Seeing the same, fans started wishing his well being in the comments and prayed for him too. Several celebs from Bollywood also commented on Sanjay Dutt’s post and wished him well.

A fan wrote to Sanjay, “Get Well Soon Sir.... comeback storng.. take care of urself... we will wait to see you soon Sanju BaBa..AKA.. DEADLY DUTT..” Others too commented on Sanjay’s post and wished him speedy recovery.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s statement:

Meanwhile, he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Soon after, it was reported that he tested negative for COVID 19. On August 8, after being admitted to the hospital, Sanjay took to Twitter to reveal to his fans that he is doing well. The actor was discharged on Monday, August 10. He will be seen next in Sadak 2. The trailer of the film was supposed to be released on Tuesday. The film stars , Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. It will stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28, 2020. Apart from this, Sanjay also has and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

