Ahead of Sardar Udham trailer release, 5 things we can expect from Vicky Kaushal starrer

Vicky Kaushal has been on the roll these days. While has been delivering back to back hits with Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, his upcoming movies have got the fans even more excited. Interestingly, Vicky is creating a massive buzz for his upcoming release – Sardar Udham. The movie happens to be a Shoojit Sircar directorial and will be a special tribute to one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history Sardar Udham Singh.

Apart from Vicky in the titular role, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles. While the movie is slated to release on October 16 on Amazon Prime, Vicky Kaushal revealed that the trailer of Sardar Udham will be out tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer launch, here are the things we are looking forward to.

The big mission

For the uninitiated, Udham Singh was one of the freedom fighters who was a one-man army and who fought many enemies. He just had one mission - to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. He went flew to London and managed to kill General Dyer the mastermind of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Grand visuals

Sardar Udham has been shot in the British era and the makers had made sure to show the way the Britishers lived in pre-Independence times including the vintage cars and carriages with grand buildings and massive pillars around them were the way. The movie is full of such British era grand visuals, it is likely to give you time travel feels.

Vicky Kaushal in a never seen before avatar

Vicky is known for his versatility and he has carved a niche for himself as a bankable star. And while he doesn’t shy away from experimenting be it in roles or looks. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky will be seen in a turbaned look for the first time as he essays the role of Sard Udham.

Story of bravery

Revolving around the life of Sardar Udham Singh, the film showcases the zeal and passion in the protagonist who will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Filled with emotion right from start to end, this movie is an inspirational tale to the viewers to take that leap of faith and work towards their goal as there might be no tomorrow.

Shoojit Sircar’s direction

Shoojit is one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood who is known for his stupendous directorial skills. After giving movies like Vicky Donor, Pink, Piku, etc, Shoojit is back to showcase his magic again.

