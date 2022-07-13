Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, paparazzi spot grand invites being sent out to family & friends; Watch

A day after Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will host a grand baby shower for their daughter Sonam Kapoor, we got our hands on the grand invites that are being sent out. Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and is currently in India with her family. Her closest friends circle as well as family will be throwing a baby shower for the actress on 17 July.

The grand baby shower will take place at Sonam's maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandstand Bandra named Rockdale. On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted the grand invites that are being sent out to their friends. In the video, we get to see their staff members carrying out huge hampers full of goodies and placing it in the car. From chocolates to healthy treats, the invite definitely is all things yum.

Click here to watch the video.

Pinkvilla's source, close to Kapoors, told us that the excited parents will host a baby shower for daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the coming weekend. It is going to be a star-studded affair and the who's who of Bollywood will be in attendance. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah who are a family, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta, Rani Mukherji are also confirmed to arrive for the function.

We had also exclusively revealed that Sonam's closest friend Masaba Gupta will design her BFF's Boho-themed baby shower.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta to design BFF Sonam Kapoor's Boho-themed baby shower