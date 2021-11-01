Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, a look at how Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif's films have performed earlier.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is just days away from a theatrical release and the audiences will get to see Akshay Kumar and Katrina share screen space after more than a decade. The actors, who were once loved for their chemistry and films, will be seen in a totally new avatar in Sooryavanshi.

So, ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, we decided to go back in time and look at Akshay and Katrina's earlier films and how they performed at the box office. Check it out:

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)

This 2006 romantic drama saw Akshay and Katrina come together for the first time onscreen. The film did not win over the critics but turned out to make a decent profit at the box office. It was, however, declared a flop with Rs 28 crore as its box office collection.

Namastey London (2007)

Katrina and Akshay's much loved film Namastey London was off to a mellow start at the box office but picked up pace rapidly in North India. The film went on to become a big success as it garnered close to Rs 73 crore at the domestic box office. Internationally, the romantic drama did even better.

Welcome (2007)

A film that went on to become a huge part of popular culture, Anees Bazmee's Welcome featured an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif at the helm of it. The comedy drama also included actors Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal playing pivotal characters. Welcome opened to a terrific response and even became the second highest grossing film of 2007 after Om Shanti Om. It raked in approximately Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office.

Singh is Kinng (2008)

Another Aneez Bazmee directorial, this comedy film featured Katrina and Akshay once more. The audiences, who by now had loved them as an onscreen couple, were charmed by the duo. Singh is Kinng was a box office blockbuster and went on to touch almost Rs 140 crore at the box office

De Dana Dan (2009)

Directed by Priyadarshan, this comedy drama saw Katrina and Akshay join hands once more. The film was panned by critics but turned out to be a moderate box office success.

Tees Maar Khan (2010)

Farah Khan's heist comedy may not have been everyone's cup of tea and even slammed by the critics, but Katrina and Akshay's film made some serious noise at the box office. It smashed some box office records that year. Not just in India, but the film also did a decent job overseas. At the domestic box office, Tees Maar Khan reached the Rs 100 crore mark easily.

In all, Katrina and Akshay's film have always been high on entertainment value but have not necessarily knocked it out of the park (or rather box office). However, given Rohit Shetty's track record at the box office, looks like Sooryavanshi will be a massy crowd pleaser.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

