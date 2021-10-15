Ahead of Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket release, here are 5 actresses who turned athletes on screen

The most-awaited release of the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket is just around the corner. Amid this, the makers of the film have left no stone unturned to brace Indian masses for its premiere. Starring Taapsee Panny in the lead role, the movie is helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Apart from Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli have essayed pivotal roles in the film. For those unaware, Rashmi Rocket features Pannu essaying the role of a sprinter who unfortunately gets banned from sport due to high testosterone levels. The athlete is forced to undertake a gender test. Thus, challenging the patriarchal society, Rashmi takes a legal route to redeem herself in the sports world, thereby winning back her identity and respect as an athlete. The movie is all set to release via OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday, October 15. Check out the intriguing trailer of the film below:

This isn’t the first time when an actress has donned the hat of a sportswomen in Hindi movies. From Mary Kom to Dangal, Bollywood is home to several films depicting the inspiring journey and passion of sports women in India. Now, ahead of Tapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket premiere, here we have curated a list of actresses who have turned athletes on the silver screen.

Anushka Sharma in Sultan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan is a 2016 released sports drama film focused on the sport of wrestling. Showcasing the life of a fictional wrestler, the film traces the trials and tribulation that the athlete faces in his real and professional life. Actor Anushka Sharma essays the romantic partner of a wrestler namely, Sultan. This sports drama movie has umpteen glimpses of Anushka dominating the wrestling mat while fighting her opponents.

Parineeti Chopra in Saina

While Badminton powerhouse Saina Nehwal took the sport of Badminton to new heights in India. The 2021 biopic made on her, traces the athlete’s journey of winning over 24 international medals. Helmed by Amole Gupte, Parineeti Chopra essays the role of Saina in the movie. Upon its release, the film was lauded for its exemplary depiction of Nehwal’s life from both fans and critics alike.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom is the only woman to become a six-time titleholder of the World Amateur Boxing Championship. Hailing from a small village in Manipur, the athlete braved through several hurdles to achieve the status of a world-class athlete. Depicting her journey realistically, Omung Kumar helmed the Priyanka Chopra starrer sports biopic titled Mary Kom.

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra in Dangal

Nitesh Tiwari helmed Dangal is based on the life of a former wrestler namely Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters excruciatingly in order to make them first class players in the world of wrestling. Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra enter the mat to play the role of world class athletes Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat. Challenging patriarchy, the movie did not only perform well at the matinee houses but also ended up inspiring several young female athletes in India to pursue their dreams.

Ritika Singh in Saala Khadoos

Directed by Sudha Kongara, this bilingual sports film depicts the plight of an ostracized boxer played by debutant Ritika Singh. The movie was simultaneously released in Tamil under the title Irudhi Suttru.

