Ahead of Tadap release, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra & others wish luck to Ahan Shetty for his debut

It’s been a couple of years when Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty had made her debut in Bollywood and created a massive buzz. And now, the senior actor’s son Ahan Shetty is set to make his way to the showbiz world today as his debut movie Tadap is hitting the theatres today. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead and has been among the most anticipated movies of the year. And ahead of Tadap’s release, celebs from the industry had wished him luck for his big Bollywood debut.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared a poster of Tadap and wrote, “INTRODUCING AHAN SHETTY. Tadap releasing today in cinemas only. All the best @ahan.shetty welcome to the world of movies…@suniel.shetty @tarasutaria”. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor had shared a heartwarming note for the debutant and wrote, “It’s your time to shine @ahan.shetty!! Congratulations & good luck to the entire team for #Tadap!! @ngemoviesuniverse @milan.a.luthria @tarasutaria. @Suniel.Shetty #ManaShetty I can only imagine how happy and proud you both must be feeling right now! This is just the beginning.!!

Check out the celeb posts for Ahan’s debut movie Tadap:

Meanwhile, Athiya, who is a proud sister, is hopeful that Ahan will manage to leave a mark with his debut performance. Sharing a throwback pic from their childhood days, she wrote, “For me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back.”

Also Read: Tadap Advance Booking Update: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film set for a good opening at box office