Ahead of Thalaivii release, Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial; PHOTOS

Actress , who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivii, visited former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. The actress paid a tribute to the late former CM ahead of the release of the film. In the film, Kangana will be seen as Jayalalithaa while Arvind Swami will be seen as MGR. The photos of the actress from the memorial were shared on social media.

In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in an orange silk saree with a golden border and a choker necklace. With folded hands, Kangana remembered the legendary actress and political leader ahead of the release of her film Thalaivii. As per ANI, "Tamil Nadu: Actor Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, ahead of the release of her film 'Thalaivii', that is based on the former CM." The actress looked mesmerising in the traditional saree look as she offered her tribute.

Take a look:

Tamil Nadu: Actor Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, ahead of the release of her film 'Thalaivii', that is based on the former CM. pic.twitter.com/Wb1puvjpgU — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

In Thalaivii, Kangana will showcase the life of the political stalwart and film superstar Jayalalithaa. The trailer showcased how young Jaya turned into a superstar actress of the South film industry and later went onto being a formidable leader. The songs from the film so far have been loved. Teri Aankhon Mein featured Kangana and Arvind as Jayalalithaa and MGR and left fans mesmerised. Besides Kangana, Thalaivii also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and other actors.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on 10th September 2021.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut looks like the spitting image of Jayalalithaa as she teases fans with glimpses of Thalaivii